AZ Big Media A venture of DMB Associates and Vestar is planning to build Verrado Marketplace, a 500,000-square-foot retail center in Buckeye, Ariz, about 26 miles west of Phoenix The property would be constructed at the northeast corner of Verrado...
Tampa Bay Business Journal A venture of Zeno Office Solutions and local real estate investor Tom Frederick has paid $273 million, or about $16909/sf, for the 161,455-square-foot office building at 6550 West Hillsborough Ave in Tampa, Fla GTE...
LA Business First FDH Aerospace has agreed to fully lease a 115,000-square-foot industrial property at Commerce Logistics Center in Commerce, Calif Link Logistics owns the property, at 5200 Shelia St, and was represented in the lease by Newmark The...
Multi Housing News A venture of Star Development and Bonaventure has broken ground on 23rd & Swift, a 294-unit apartment property in Kansas City, Mo The property is being built on a six-acre site at the corner of Swift Street and East 23rd...
The Real Deal Jamestown has lined up $425 million of financing from JPMorgan Chase Bank to help cover the cost of redeveloping One Times Square, a 26-story building in midtown Manhattan that hosts a number of billboards and electronic signs The...
Dallas Morning News Champion Partners is working on building a shipping hub with about 14 million square feet in Wilmer, Texas, about 16 miles southeast of Dallas The Dallas developer is start work this summer on the industrial project, which is...
Dallas Morning News A venture led by The Cordish Cos is planning to bring a 300-unit apartment component to the Texas Live development in the Dallas suburb of Arlington, Texas The five-story property is being developed near Global Life Field, home...
Triangle Business Journal Enclave Holdings is submitting a proposal to develop an 84-unit apartment complex in downtown Apex, NC, about 16 miles west of Raleigh, NC The Raleigh developer wants to build the five-story property on a vacant lot at the...
REBusiness Online Atlantic Residential and Focus Development have broken ground on Lumen Fox Valley, a 304-unit apartment property in the Chicago suburb of Aurora, Ill Atlantic, of Atlanta, and Focus, of Chicago, are building the property by...