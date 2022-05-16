Log In or Subscribe to read more
Physicians Realty Trust has paid $2769 million, or $46748/sf, for the 59,233-square-foot New Albany Medical Building II in New Albany, Ohio The Milwaukee REIT purchased the property from Davis Healthcare Real Estate Group of Minneapolis The property...
Austin Business Journal Arc Capital Partners has bought Westview, a 100,166-square-foot office building in downtown Austin, Texas The Los Angeles investor acquired the property, at 316 West 12th St, from Prescott Group of Dallas, which had purchased...
Louisville Business First Endurus Capital has paid $325 million, or $142,543/unit, for the 228-unit Regal Park Apartments in Louisville, Ky The Palo Alto, Calif, investor purchased the property from Regal Park LLC in a deal brokered by Marcus &...
The 128-unit apartment building at 555 Edgecombe Ave in Manhattan’s Washington Heights neighborhood has been sold for $2675 million, or $208,984/unit The buyer, according to city records, was 555 Roger Morris LLC, an investor group led by Aron...
Tampa Bay Business Journal WRD Sunshine Skyway LLC of Pennsylvania has bought the Magnuson Hotel Marina Cove in St Petersburg, Fla, for $173 million Marina Beach Associates of Wisconsin sold the property at 6800 Sunshine Skyway Lane South It was...
South Florida Business Journal Severn Realty Partners has sold the 49,456-square-foot Best Buy store building in Miami for $178 million, or about $35992/sf Frontier City Co bought the retail property, which sits on 415 acres at 12495 SW 88th St,...
Dallas Morning News Realterm has bought a pair of industrial buildings totaling about 440,000 square feet in Fort Worth, Texas The warehouses, each with about 220,000 sf, are at 15501 North Beach St and 10001 South Freeway They are both fully leased...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc has provided $169 million of financing for the purchase of the Moderne, a 369-unit apartment property in Scottsdale, Ariz A group led by Utah investors Robert Ctvrtlik and...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Camden Property Trust’s portfolio of 170 apartment properties with 58,055 units generated $2778 million of revenue in the first quarter of 2022, up a record 111 percent from the year before In 12 of...