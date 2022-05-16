Log In or Subscribe to read more
Eastern Union has hired Ben N Weiss as senior managing director of investment sales for the New York Tri-State region The hiring of Weiss furthers Eastern Union’s expansion beyond its traditional commercial mortgage brokerage business The...
James Im, a former CMBS trader with Nomura Securities who five years ago was charged by the SEC with lying to bond investors in order to inflate the company’s profits, on Friday was exonerated by a jury The jury finding was reported first by...
Kevin Palmer, a 21-year Freddie Mac veteran who most recently was senior vice president for single-family portfolio manager, has been named head of the company’s multifamily business, effective next week He’s effectively...
Second Avenue Group has named Ray Barrows, a 25-year veteran of the multifamily and single-family rental sectors, as chief operating officer Barrows joined the Tampa, Fla, investor in single-family rentals, from Progress Residential of Dallas, where...
Eastdil Secured Hires Hotel Specialist John Bourret as Managing Director in Dallas John Bourret has been named managing director of Eastdil Secured’s Dallas office, where he’ll oversee the company’s hotel business in the region and...
JLL Capital Markets has hired Jillian Grzywacz as senior director of its affordable housing production team in Washington, DC, where she’ll originate mortgage debt for affordable apartment properties She joined JLL from Freddie Mac, where she...
RIPCO Real Estate, a New York brokerage that specializes in the retail sector, has hired Jeffrey Rosbash as director of New York City and Metro markets He’ll focus on retail and office leasing Rosbash, who has more than 18 years of experience...
Law firm Romer Debbas LLP has hired three attorneys to head its newly formed agency lending and affordable housing department The New York law firm has hired Carmen I Pagan as partner and head of the practice; Catherine M Azevedo as senior...
NewPoint Real Estate Capital LLC has hired Susan Mudry as senior managing director for process re-engineering and strategic execution, a role that puts her in charge of identifying ways for the lender to become more efficient Mudry joins the Plano,...