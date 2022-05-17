Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News Charger Logistics is starting work this summer on a 132,000-square-foot industrial project in the Dallas suburb of Hutchins, Texas The Brampton, Ontario, warehousing and shipping company is building the property on Wintergreen...
Dallas Morning News Zale Properties has lined up $583 million of construction financing for the View at Sapphire Bay apartment project, with nearly 400 units in Rowlett, Texas, about 20 miles northeast of Dallas Principal Global Investors provided...
Houston Business Journal Cohen Asset Management has bought Park 505 at Hardy, a 534,134-square-foot distribution facility in Houston The Los Angeles real estate investor purchased the industrial property from a subsidiary of Investment and...
REBusiness Online A venture of Tishman Speyer and Bellco Capital is planning to develop a 200,000-square-foot life-sciences property in Philadelphia’s downtown, or Center City, section The property is being planned for a development site along...
Multi-Housing News PathStone Development Corp has completed the 157-unit Skyview Apartments in Irondequoit, NY, about five miles north of Rochester, NY The Rochester nonprofit will manage the affordable housing property at 200 Skyview Center Parkway...
South Florida Business Journal Richman Group has filed plans to build 612 apartment units near a Metrorail station in Miami The proposal will go before the city’s Urban Development Review Board tomorrow The West Palm Beach, Fla, developer is...
South Florida Business Journal Ground has broken on Aria Reserve, a 383-unit residential condominium complex in Miami Melo Group of Miami is constructing the two-building property on a five-acre development site at 700 NE 24th St in the city’s...
REBusiness Online Scannell Properties has broken ground on Lee’s Summit Commerce Center, a three-building industrial property that will total 781,000 square feet in Lee’s Summit, Mo The Indianapolis developer is building the property at...
South Florida Business Journal Stellar Communities has proposed building a 204-unit apartment property in Aventura, Fla The Dania Beach, Fla, developer wants to build the project on a 15-acre site at 18801 West Dixie Highway, which it had purchased...