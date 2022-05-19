Log In or Subscribe to read more
San Francisco Business Times Local developer NX Ventures has proposed building a 242-unit apartment property at 2601 San Pablo Ave in Berkeley, Calif The eight-story property will have 25 units reserved as affordable and amenities that will include...
Dallas Morning News Billingsley Co wants to build an 11-story office building with 335,000 square feet in its Cypress Waters development in suburban Dallas The local developer is currently wrapping up work on a 10-story office building at 2999...
Crain’s Chicago Business Ace Hardware has agreed to lease 250,000 square feet of office space at Oak Brook Reserve, a 297,000-sf office property in Oak Brook, Ill The retailer will take its space at 2915 Jorie Blvd, which is 20 miles west of...
Denver Business Journal A venture of Crescent Communities and Oxford Properties has broken ground on Novel Uptown, a 261-unit apartment property in Denver The 10-story property is being built at 1557 North Logan St, about two miles east of the...
Dynamic Star has secured three loans totaling $115 million against development sites in New York City’s Queens and Bronx boroughs The New York developer lined up the financing from Columbia Pacific Advisors A $40 million piece of the financing...
Dallas Morning News Charger Logistics is starting work this summer on a 132,000-square-foot industrial project in the Dallas suburb of Hutchins, Texas The Brampton, Ontario, warehousing and shipping company is building the property on Wintergreen...
Dallas Morning News Crow Holdings is developing a 255,000-square-foot office building in Dallas’ Oak Lawn neighborhood The local developer is building the eight-story property in its Old Parkland East office campus Work will start in September...
Dallas Morning News Zale Properties has lined up $583 million of construction financing for the View at Sapphire Bay apartment project, with nearly 400 units in Rowlett, Texas, about 20 miles northeast of Dallas Principal Global Investors provided...
REBusiness Online A venture of Tishman Speyer and Bellco Capital is planning to develop a 200,000-square-foot life-sciences property in Philadelphia’s downtown, or Center City, section The property is being planned for a development site along...