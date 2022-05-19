Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal Ocean Bank has provided $5523 million of construction financing for Bay Pointe, a 269-unit apartment project in Miami The loan has a two-year term Garco, a Miami multifamily builder, recently broke ground on the...
Atlanta Business Chronicle AHS Residential has been approved to build an apartment project with more than 400 units in Tucker, Ga The Miami developer is constructing the three-building project on a 13-acre site around the five-story Tucker Exchange...
Crain’s Chicago Business Northeast Capital has paid $190 million, or $17273/sf, for Kemper Lakes Business Center, a 11 million-square-foot office property in Lake Zurich, Ill The Spring Valley, NY, investment firm purchased the property from...
REBusiness Online A venture of Ryan Cos US Inc and Weidner Apartment Homes has broken ground on Fourth & Park, a 350-unit apartment property in downtown Minneapolis The 25-story property is being built at the intersection of South 4th Street and...
San Francisco Business Times Local developer NX Ventures has proposed building a 242-unit apartment property at 2601 San Pablo Ave in Berkeley, Calif The eight-story property will have 25 units reserved as affordable and amenities that will include...
Dallas Morning News Billingsley Co wants to build an 11-story office building with 335,000 square feet in its Cypress Waters development in suburban Dallas The local developer is currently wrapping up work on a 10-story office building at 2999...
Crain’s Chicago Business Ace Hardware has agreed to lease 250,000 square feet of office space at Oak Brook Reserve, a 297,000-sf office property in Oak Brook, Ill The retailer will take its space at 2915 Jorie Blvd, which is 20 miles west of...
Denver Business Journal A venture of Crescent Communities and Oxford Properties has broken ground on Novel Uptown, a 261-unit apartment property in Denver The 10-story property is being built at 1557 North Logan St, about two miles east of the...
Dynamic Star has secured three loans totaling $115 million against development sites in New York City’s Queens and Bronx boroughs The New York developer lined up the financing from Columbia Pacific Advisors A $40 million piece of the financing...