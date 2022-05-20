Log In or Subscribe to read more
Almanac Realty Investors, the real estate investment management arm of Neuberger Berman, has acquired a minority interest in Waterton, a Chicago investment manager that specializes in the multifamily, seniors-housing and hotel sectors Details of...
The New York investor has raised a total of $275 million of investor commitments, with $225 million of that for its latest value-add investment fund, and the remainder for a co-investment vehicle Its AION Value Add II LP will invest in workforce...
Titan Development, an Austin, Texas, developer that focuses on the Southeast, has raised $122 million for a fund that would capitalize multifamily and industrial projects in certain secondary and tertiary markets in the Southwest The investment...
Kayne Anderson Real Estate has raised $1875 billion for its fourth real estate debt fund, well exceeding its $15 billion original capital-raising target The fund, Kayne Anderson Real Estate Debt IV, becomes the largest debt-investment vehicle so far...
The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority has capitalized a Rockpoint Group-sponsored investment platform with the capacity to make roughly $2 billion of investments in industrial properties The vehicle primarily will develop properties in high...
Palladius Capital Management, a multifamily investment manager formed only last July, is just about finished raising its first investment fund, and it'll likely top the $100 million of equity commitments it had targeted The Austin, Texas, company...
Breakthrough Properties has breached the $3 billion capital-raising mark for a commingled fund, as well as co-investment vehicles, that pursue life-sciences properties The Los Angeles investment manager is a venture of Tishman Speyer Properties and...
Second Avenue Group, an investor in purpose-built single-family rentals, has lined up $250 million of capital – a mix of equity and debt – from Monroe Capital, giving it the ability to make up to $17 billion of investments Second Avenue,...
Palladius Capital Management has hired Nicholas Maupin as director of investments, making him responsible for originating, underwriting and managing investments for the company Maupin joined the Austin, Texas, investment manager from Freddie Mac...