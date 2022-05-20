Log In or Subscribe to read more
Austin Business Journal Phoenix Hospitality Group, in a public-private partnership with the city of Marble Falls, Texas, is developing a 123-room boutique hotel and conference center The project, which is expected to be ready in 2024, will be called...
Commercial Observer Rabsky Group has secured $92 million of financing from G4 Capital Partners to refinance existing debt and fund pre-development costs involved at 313-315 Bond St, a proposed 526,118-square-foot mixed-use property in the Gowanus...
Dallas Morning News Work will start this September on a more than $121 million mixed-use project in Dallas’ Uptown neighborhood Endeavor Real Estate Group, an Austin, Texas, developer, is building the 19-story property at the corner of Boll...
Dallas Morning News Stonemont Financial Group is developing an industrial project with more than 565,000 square feet in the Dallas suburb of Wilmer, Texas The Atlanta developer is building the property on a speculative basis along Sunridge Boulevard...
Dallas Morning News Work is slated to begin this summer on a 213-unit multifamily project in Dallas Hanover Co, a Houston apartment developer, early this year acquired the project’s near two-acre development site on Northwest Highway near...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Hines has proposed building a 719,000-square-foot office property at the corner of Marquette Avenue and South Ninth Street in downtown Minneapolis The 29-story property would be constructed on what is currently a...
South Florida Business Journal Ocean Bank has provided $5523 million of construction financing for Bay Pointe, a 269-unit apartment project in Miami The loan has a two-year term Garco, a Miami multifamily builder, recently broke ground on the...
Atlanta Business Chronicle AHS Residential has been approved to build an apartment project with more than 400 units in Tucker, Ga The Miami developer is constructing the three-building project on a 13-acre site around the five-story Tucker Exchange...
REBusiness Online A venture of Ryan Cos US Inc and Weidner Apartment Homes has broken ground on Fourth & Park, a 350-unit apartment property in downtown Minneapolis The 25-story property is being built at the intersection of South 4th Street and...