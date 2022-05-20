Log In or Subscribe to read more
Cortland has purchased a pair of apartment properties totaling 865 units in Arlington, Va The deal is part of the Atlanta multifamily company’s plan to invest $1 billion in acquisitions in Arlington, which is about five miles southwest of...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Apartment sales volume totaled $63 billion in the first quarter, up 775 percent from the $355 billion of investment volume at the same time last year, according to CBRE Apartment sales were down from the...
Charlmont Village Townhomes, a 55-unit apartment property in Ontario, Calif, has sold for $2394 million, or $435,272/unit MAG Capital Partners of Fort Worth, Texas, purchased the property, according to a report from Commercial Observer The seller,...
San Diego Business Journal Equity Street Capital has paid $217 million, or $328,787/unit, for Elivia, a 66-unit apartment property in San Diego The Seattle investor purchased the property from ALA Spring Mountain LLC in a deal brokered by Berkadia...
Triangle Business Journal Private Reserve Realty has bought Amberwood at Lochmere, a 340-unit apartment property in Cary, NC, for $93 million, or about $273,529/unit The Naples, Fla, real estate company bought the complex from The Beach Co, a...
Charlotte Business Journal Dogwood Industrial Properties has paid $35 million, or about $11667/sf, for a 300,000-square-foot industrial building at 10800 Withers Cove Park Drive in Charlotte, NC Avison Young brokered the deal for the seller, which...
Crain’s Chicago Business Northeast Capital has paid $190 million, or $17273/sf, for Kemper Lakes Business Center, a 11 million-square-foot office property in Lake Zurich, Ill The Spring Valley, NY, investment firm purchased the property from...
Commercial Observer Rudin Management is selling 55 Broad St, a 30-story office building in the financial district of Manhattan for $180 million to a venture of Silverstein Properties and Metro Loft Rudin had developed the property in 1967 and...
Denver Business Journal Summit Communities has paid $695 million, or $259,328/unit, for the 268-unit Arboreta Apartments in Aurora, Colo The Denver investor purchased the property from Evergreen Devco Inc, which had acquired it in 2020 for $46...