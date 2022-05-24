Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer Fora Financial has inked a nine-year lease for 23,500 square feet, encompassing the 15th floor at 1385 Broadway in Manhattan The lender of small business loans will move from 519 Eight Ave, also in Manhattan, where it’s...
Wall Street Journal Amazoncom Inc, perhaps the most active lessee of industrial space in recent years, is said to be looking to vacate at least 10 million square feet of warehouse space it occupies and may want to sublease it The move follows the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Commercial property investment-sales volume jumped by 5562 percent in the first quarter when compared with a year ago, to $17085 billion, according to MSCI Real Assets That volume is the greatest for a...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Apartment sales volume totaled $63 billion in the first quarter, up 775 percent from the $355 billion of investment volume at the same time last year, according to CBRE Apartment sales were down from the...
Commercial Observer Burberry has signed a 15-year lease for 43,000 square feet of office space at the Salmon Tower in Manhattan The luxury fashion retailer is relocating from 444 Madison Ave, also in Manhattan, where it has occupied nearly 70,000 sf...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Ryder Systems Inc has signed a lease for 152,573 square feet of industrial space in Medley, Fla The affiliate, Ryder Logistics of Medley, is taking its space at 15501 SW 29th St It currently leases...
Montgomery Street Partners, a Dallas investment manager that two years ago launched a private REIT to pursue investments in the ground beneath properties, has raised another $500 million of equity for the vehicle, the Ground Lease REIT Inc The...
Commercial Observer Macquarie Group has leased 221,764 square feet on six floors at 660 Fifth Ave in Manhattan, relocating its Americas regional headquarters from 125 West 55th St It’s the first lease Brookfield Properties has signed for the...
Crain’s Chicago Business Ace Hardware has agreed to lease 250,000 square feet of office space at Oak Brook Reserve, a 297,000-sf office property in Oak Brook, Ill The retailer will take its space at 2915 Jorie Blvd, which is 20 miles west of...