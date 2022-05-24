Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer Burberry has signed a 15-year lease for 43,000 square feet of office space at the Salmon Tower in Manhattan The luxury fashion retailer is relocating from 444 Madison Ave, also in Manhattan, where it has occupied nearly 70,000 sf...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Ryder Systems Inc has signed a lease for 152,573 square feet of industrial space in Medley, Fla The affiliate, Ryder Logistics of Medley, is taking its space at 15501 SW 29th St It currently leases...
Montgomery Street Partners, a Dallas investment manager that two years ago launched a private REIT to pursue investments in the ground beneath properties, has raised another $500 million of equity for the vehicle, the Ground Lease REIT Inc The...
Commercial Observer Macquarie Group has leased 221,764 square feet on six floors at 660 Fifth Ave in Manhattan, relocating its Americas regional headquarters from 125 West 55th St It’s the first lease Brookfield Properties has signed for the...
Crain’s Chicago Business Ace Hardware has agreed to lease 250,000 square feet of office space at Oak Brook Reserve, a 297,000-sf office property in Oak Brook, Ill The retailer will take its space at 2915 Jorie Blvd, which is 20 miles west of...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Simon Property Group signed 900 leases totaling 3 million square feet during the first quarter, marking the mall REIT’s most active quarter since 2016 The Indianapolis company said it has another 500...
REJournals Ford Storage and Moving Co has agreed to lease 150,280 square feet of office space at R&R Commerce Park, a 11 million-sf industrial property in Omaha, Neb CBRE represented the freight company in the lease R&R Realty Group owns the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Only 49 percent of office workers are expected to return to their Manhattan offices even after Labor Day, according to a survey of 160 major employers by the Partnership for New York City Taken between...
Denver Business Journal Starz, an entertainment and media company, has agreed to lease 100,119 square feet of office space at Palazzo Verdi, a 302,245-sf office property in Greenwood Village, Colo Schnitzer West owns the 15-story property and was...