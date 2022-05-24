Log In or Subscribe to read more
Wall Street Journal Amazoncom Inc, perhaps the most active lessee of industrial space in recent years, is said to be looking to vacate at least 10 million square feet of warehouse space it occupies and may want to sublease it The move follows the...
Crain’s New York Business The 129-unit Fountaingate Gardens seniors-housing property in Commack, NY, has opened Gurwin Healthcare System developed the property, at 50 Happauge Road on Long Island, which is part of a larger 34-acre complex that...
Commercial Observer RFR Holding has closed on its purchase of 475 Fifth Ave, a 282,000-square-foot office building in Manhattan’s Bryant Park area for which it paid $290 million, or $1,028/sf The New York company had funded the acquisition...
Commercial Observer Rabsky Group has secured $92 million of financing from G4 Capital Partners to refinance existing debt and fund pre-development costs involved at 313-315 Bond St, a proposed 526,118-square-foot mixed-use property in the Gowanus...
Commercial Observer Burberry has signed a 15-year lease for 43,000 square feet of office space at the Salmon Tower in Manhattan The luxury fashion retailer is relocating from 444 Madison Ave, also in Manhattan, where it has occupied nearly 70,000 sf...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Ryder Systems Inc has signed a lease for 152,573 square feet of industrial space in Medley, Fla The affiliate, Ryder Logistics of Medley, is taking its space at 15501 SW 29th St It currently leases...
Commercial Observer Rudin Management is selling 55 Broad St, a 30-story office building in the financial district of Manhattan for $180 million to a venture of Silverstein Properties and Metro Loft Rudin had developed the property in 1967 and...
Montgomery Street Partners, a Dallas investment manager that two years ago launched a private REIT to pursue investments in the ground beneath properties, has raised another $500 million of equity for the vehicle, the Ground Lease REIT Inc The...
Commercial Observer Macquarie Group has leased 221,764 square feet on six floors at 660 Fifth Ave in Manhattan, relocating its Americas regional headquarters from 125 West 55th St It’s the first lease Brookfield Properties has signed for the...