Log In or Subscribe to read more
REBusiness Online The Opus Group has broken ground on River Road Logistics, a 302,300-square-foot industrial property in Council Bluffs, Iowa The Minnetonka, Minn, developer is building the property at the intersection of Nebraska Avenue and River...
South Florida Business Journal Mast Capital has proposed building a 15-story apartment property with 358 units in Fort Lauderdale, Fla The project is being proposed for a seven-acre parking lot site at 1555 and 1515 SE 17th St The 964-space lot is...
Square Mile Capital Management has provided $102 million of construction financing for the proposed 352-unit RIVR Lofts in Fort Lauderdale, Fla The loan was arranged by Aztec Group of Miami on behalf of Moderno Development Group of Fort Lauderdale,...
South Florida Business Journal KVR Properties has bought the Boardwalk Apartments, a 124-unit complex in Pompano Beach, Fla, for $26 million, or about $209,677/unit The Coral Springs, Fla, company acquired the property, at 460 East McNab Blvd, from...
Multi-Housing News Bank OZK has provided $367 million of construction financing for the first phase of the Stacks mixed-use complex in Washington, DC A partnership of Akridge, Bridge Investment Group, Blue Coast Capital and National Real Estate...
Orlando Business Journal Kissimmee Investors Ltd wants to expand its 1281-acre Fountainhead development in Kissimmee, Fla, about 22 miles south of Orlando, Fla The Winter Park, Fla, developer’s plans to add 576 residential units, 230,000...
Charlotte Business Journal Jefferson Apartment Group has plans to build a 350-unit apartment project in the Optimist Park area of Charlotte, NC The Washington, DC, developer recently paid $795 million for the project’s five-acre development...
Charlotte Business Journal The Keith Corp has proposed building a 143,020-square-foot industrial project in Belmont, NC, about 15 miles west of Charlotte, NC The property is being planned for a 227-acre site at The Oaks Commerce Center, which is on...
Crain’s New York Business The 129-unit Fountaingate Gardens seniors-housing property in Commack, NY, has opened Gurwin Healthcare System developed the property, at 50 Happauge Road on Long Island, which is part of a larger 34-acre complex that...