Dallas Morning News Gateway Partners has purchased the 232,000-square-foot office building at 8131 LBJ Freeway in the Dallas The Frisco, Texas, investor acquired the property from a partnership set up by SkyWalker Property Partners of Arlington,...
Dallas Morning News Huffines Communities has sold the Harmony Hill Apartments, a 644-unit property in Rowlett, Texas, about 24 miles northeast of Dallas The Dallas builder sold the 15-building complex, at 11010 Harmony Hill Lane, near the George...
Commercial Property Executive A venture of Lincoln Property Co and Harrison Street will break ground soon on Silicon Heartland Innovation Park, a three-building data center and industrial property that will total 18 million square feet in New...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Hines has broken ground on the first phase of the Tampa Commerce Park industrial property in Tampa, Fla The Houston real estate investor and developer is building the project’s first two buildings at 7918 Harney...
REBusiness Online The Opus Group has broken ground on River Road Logistics, a 302,300-square-foot industrial property in Council Bluffs, Iowa The Minnetonka, Minn, developer is building the property at the intersection of Nebraska Avenue and River...
South Florida Business Journal The Fort Lauderdale, Fla, Development Review Committee will consider plans today for the Ombelle, a 1,100-unit apartment project in that South Florida city Dependable Equities of New York has proposed the project for a...
Square Mile Capital Management has provided $102 million of construction financing for the proposed 352-unit RIVR Lofts in Fort Lauderdale, Fla The loan was arranged by Aztec Group of Miami on behalf of Moderno Development Group of Fort Lauderdale,...
Multi-Housing News Bank OZK has provided $367 million of construction financing for the first phase of the Stacks mixed-use complex in Washington, DC A partnership of Akridge, Bridge Investment Group, Blue Coast Capital and National Real Estate...
Orlando Business Journal Kissimmee Investors Ltd wants to expand its 1281-acre Fountainhead development in Kissimmee, Fla, about 22 miles south of Orlando, Fla The Winter Park, Fla, developer’s plans to add 576 residential units, 230,000...