Commercial Observer Innovo Property Group’s proposed purchase of the HSBC Tower in Manhattan for $855 million is on hold and could fall apart The New York company so far has failed to secure financing for the deal, which was expected to close...
PCCP LLC has provided $582 million of mortgage financing against the Bluffs at Castle Rock, a 220-unit apartment property in Castle Rock, Colo The loan allows the property’s owner, Security Properties of Seattle, to facilitate a...
Louisville Business First Patriot Services Group Inc has paid $372 million, or $88,995/unit, for Vesta Derby Oaks, a 418-unit apartment property in Louisville, Ky The Jacksonville, Fla, company purchased the residential complex from Middle...
Multi-Housing News Rockrose Development has lined up a $210 million loan from Metropolitan Life Insurance Co against 47-05 Center Blvd, a 396-unit apartment property in Queens, NY Avison Young arranged the 15-year loan, which allowed Rockrose to...
Multi-Housing News Avanath Capital Management has paid $315 million, or $524,126/unit, for two apartment properties with 601 units in downtown Brooklyn, NY The Irvine, Calif, investment manager bought the two buildings from Greenland USA, an...
Minnesota Life Insurance Co has provided a $25 million mortgage against the 95,688-square-foot grocery-anchored retail center at 900 Madison St in Hoboken, NJ The 10-year loan was originated by Securian Asset Management of St Paul, Minn, on...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Harbor Associates has agreed to pay $165 million, or nearly $235/sf, for the Union Bank Plaza office building, with 701,888 square feet at 445 South Figueroa St in Los Angeles The Long Beach, Calif,...
Seldin Co has secured $284 million of financing against Westport on the Lake, a 260-unit apartment property in Omaha, Neb Northmarq arranged the financing on behalf of the local management company The loan was provided by an unnamed life insurance...
Boston Properties Inc has completed its $7298 million, or $978/sf, purchase of the Madison Centre, a 746,000-square-foot office building in downtown Seattle The Boston REIT bought the 37-story building from its developer, a venture of Schnitzer West...