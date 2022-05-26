Log In or Subscribe to read more
Los Angeles Business Journal Douglas Emmett Inc has paid $330 million, or $275 million/unit, for the 120-unit apartment property at 1221 Ocean Ave in Santa Monica, Calif The local REIT purchased the property from Irvine Co of Newport Beach, Calif...
Commercial Observer Harrison Street has paid $156 million, or $1,457/sf, for two medical office properties with a combined 107,000 square feet in Beverly Hills, Calif, and Santa Monica, Calif The Chicago investment management firm purchased the...
Charlotte Business Journal Blaze Capital Partners has sold a pair of apartment properties in the Charlotte, NC, area for a total of $160 million The Charleston, SC, company sold the complexes to affiliates of Goldman Sachs The properties are The...
Multi-Housing News Invesco Real Estate Income Trust Inc has acquired a majority interest in the Everly Roseland apartment property in Roseland, NJ, in a deal valuing the 360-unit property at $1605 million, or $445,833/unit Novel Property Ventures of...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report DB Capital Management has paid $38 million, or $267,605/unit, for the 142-unit Cleo Apartments in Denver The Playa Vista, Calif, investor purchased the property from a venture of Lion Real Estate Group of...
Hull Property Group, which has acquired a number of troubled regional malls from CMBS trusts in recent years, bought the Westfield Citrus Park Mall in Tampa, Fla As part of its purchase, the Augusta, Ga, company has assumed a $12394 million CMBS...
Commercial Observer Innovo Property Group’s proposed purchase of the HSBC Tower in Manhattan for $855 million is on hold and could fall apart The New York company so far has failed to secure financing for the deal, which was expected to close...
Louisville Business First Patriot Services Group Inc has paid $372 million, or $88,995/unit, for Vesta Derby Oaks, a 418-unit apartment property in Louisville, Ky The Jacksonville, Fla, company purchased the residential complex from Middle...
Multi-Housing News Avanath Capital Management has paid $315 million, or $524,126/unit, for two apartment properties with 601 units in downtown Brooklyn, NY The Irvine, Calif, investment manager bought the two buildings from Greenland USA, an...