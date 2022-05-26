Log In or Subscribe to read more
REBusiness Online Beachwold Residential LLC has bought The Norwalk Collection, a 662-unit multifamily portfolio in Norwalk, Conn, for $2935 million, or $443,353/unit The New York developer bought the portfolio from a venture of Invictus Real Estate...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Commercial property prices continued to increase in April, by 051 percent when compared with March, implying an annualized rate of growth of 612 percent, according to MSCI Real Assets In contrast, prices...
Equus Capital Partners Ltd has paid $284 million, or $117/sf, for 399 and 411 Churchmans Road, a pair of neighboring industrial buildings with a total of 242,800 square feet in New Castle, Del The two buildings are 48 percent leased, but...
Los Angeles Business Journal Douglas Emmett Inc has paid $330 million, or $275 million/unit, for the 120-unit apartment property at 1221 Ocean Ave in Santa Monica, Calif The local REIT purchased the property from Irvine Co of Newport Beach, Calif...
Commercial Observer Harrison Street has paid $156 million, or $1,457/sf, for two medical office properties with a combined 107,000 square feet in Beverly Hills, Calif, and Santa Monica, Calif The Chicago investment management firm purchased the...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Conlon & Co has purchased the Harris Music Lofts, with 38 one-bedroom apartments in downtown West Palm Beach, Fla, for $18 million, or about $473,684/unit The Chicago company bought the property...
Charlotte Business Journal Blaze Capital Partners has sold a pair of apartment properties in the Charlotte, NC, area for a total of $160 million The Charleston, SC, company sold the complexes to affiliates of Goldman Sachs The properties are The...
Orlando Business Journal Trammell Crow Co has proposed building a 710,073-square-foot warehouse property in Apopka, Fla, about 25 miles northwest of Orlando, Fla The Dallas developer has filed plans to build the three-building industrial project,...
Orlando Business Journal An affiliate of LCA Development is offering for sale the Vineyards at Hammock Ridge, a 280-unit apartment property in Clermont, Fla The Orlando, Fla, company has tapped JBM Institutional Multifamily Advisors to market the...