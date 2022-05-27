Log In or Subscribe to read more
Lument has provided $226 million of bridge financing to help fund American Ventures’ purchase of the Junction, a 205-unit apartment property in the Dallas suburb of Arlington, Texas Lument, formerly known as Orix Real Estate Capital, initially...
Community Impact Newspaper Amazoncom Inc has put on hold its plans for what was expected to be a massive industrial facility at County Road 172 and McNeil Road in the Austin, Texas, suburb of Round Rock, Texas The e-commerce giant was going through...
San Antonio Business Journal Vaquero Ventures is building a 352-unit apartment property at 1220 East Commerce St in San Antonio The Fort Worth, Texas, developer is constructing the five-story property less than a mile from the Alamodome, across from...
Austin Business Journal Kalterra Capital Partners has plans to build a 263-unit luxury apartment project in Kyle, Texas, about 22 miles southwest of Austin, Texas The Dallas developer has proposed the property for a 155-acre site at the southwest...
Multi-Housing News Sack Properties has paid $61 million, or $312,820/unit, for Fairwood Landing, a 195-unit apartment property in Renton, Wash The San Francisco investment firm, which was represented by Kidder Mathews, purchased the property from...
Los Angeles Business Journal Douglas Emmett Inc has paid $330 million, or $275 million/unit, for the 120-unit apartment property at 1221 Ocean Ave in Santa Monica, Calif The local REIT purchased the property from Irvine Co of Newport Beach, Calif...
Commercial Observer Harrison Street has paid $156 million, or $1,457/sf, for two medical office properties with a combined 107,000 square feet in Beverly Hills, Calif, and Santa Monica, Calif The Chicago investment management firm purchased the...
Orlando Business Journal Trammell Crow Co has proposed building a 710,073-square-foot warehouse property in Apopka, Fla, about 25 miles northwest of Orlando, Fla The Dallas developer has filed plans to build the three-building industrial project,...
Multi-Housing News Southern Land Co has started work on a 254-unit apartment building at 1620 Sansom St in downtown Philadelphia The Nashville, Tenn, developer expects to complete the 27-story property by winter of 2023 It bought the development...