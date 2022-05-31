Log In or Subscribe to read more
Jacksonville Business Journal An affiliate of ApexOne Investment Partners has bought The Felix, a 280-unit apartment property in Jacksonville, Fla, for $658 million, or $235,000/unit The Houston real estate investor bought the property, at 11723...
Charlotte Business Journal Lincoln Property Co has paid $1308 million, or about $644,335/unit, for the 203-unit Hazel SouthPark apartments in Charlotte, NC The Dallas company bought the six-story property from ZOM Living of Orlando, Fla Hazel...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Lynk Capital has sold Casa Del Sol, a 34-unit rental townhome community in West Palm Beach, Fla, for $1525 million, or about $448,529/unit A company managed by Jean Bernard Pierre-Louis of Davie, Fla,...
South Florida Business Journal A fund managed by the Boymelgreen family has lined up $355 million of construction financing for the development of the 42 Pine condominium project in Miami Beach, Fla The New York family is building the 50-unit...
San Antonio Business Journal MNO Partners is buying a development site in suburban San Antonio for a planned luxury apartment project The local developer is breaking ground next month on the 227-unit property, which is being built at 2445 East...
Dallas Morning News Wood Partners has filed plans to build a pair of apartment projects with a combined 610 units in the Dallas area The properties are the 280-unit Alta Riverside in Irving, Texas, and the 330-unit Alta Marine Creek in Fort Worth,...
Dallas Morning News A venture that includes High Street Residential and MSD Capital has been approved to build a multi-building mixed-use project in Dallas The project is being planned for a four-acre site on Knox and Travis streets, just east of...
Dallas Morning News American Residential Group has proposed building The Mustang, a 275-unit apartment property in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas The Tulsa, Okla, apartment builder is developing the property on a more than five-acre site on Las...
Lument has provided $226 million of bridge financing to help fund American Ventures’ purchase of the Junction, a 205-unit apartment property in the Dallas suburb of Arlington, Texas Lument, formerly known as Orix Real Estate Capital, initially...