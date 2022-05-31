Log In or Subscribe to read more
Leif Olsen has been named director in JLL Capital Markets’ affordable housing production team, where he reports to Angela Kelcher, senior managing director and head of the company’s national affordable housing platform Olsen, who focuses...
JLL has hired Erika Schanke as executive vice president of global retail business development in New York, where she will contribute to the company’s retail initiatives, communication and cross-selling throughout the Americas, Europe, Middle...
Matt Schilling has joined AEW Capital Management as assistant portfolio manager for the North America region in its real estate securities team Schilling joined the Boston investment manager, which has $93 billion of assets under management, from...
NewPoint Real Estate Capital LLC has further bolstered its seniors-housing originations capabilities with the hiring of Sean Huntsman as senior managing director and Katherine Stewart as managing director The Plano, Texas, lender, formed just last...
Eastern Union has hired Ben N Weiss as senior managing director of investment sales for the New York Tri-State region The hiring of Weiss furthers Eastern Union’s expansion beyond its traditional commercial mortgage brokerage business The...
James Im, a former CMBS trader with Nomura Securities who five years ago was charged by the SEC with lying to bond investors in order to inflate the company’s profits, on Friday was exonerated by a jury The jury finding was reported first by...
Kevin Palmer, a 21-year Freddie Mac veteran who most recently was senior vice president for single-family portfolio manager, has been named head of the company’s multifamily business, effective next week He’s effectively...
Second Avenue Group has named Ray Barrows, a 25-year veteran of the multifamily and single-family rental sectors, as chief operating officer Barrows joined the Tampa, Fla, investor in single-family rentals, from Progress Residential of Dallas, where...
Eastdil Secured Hires Hotel Specialist John Bourret as Managing Director in Dallas John Bourret has been named managing director of Eastdil Secured’s Dallas office, where he’ll oversee the company’s hotel business in the region and...