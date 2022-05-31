Log In or Subscribe to read more
Jacksonville Business Journal An affiliate of ApexOne Investment Partners has bought The Felix, a 280-unit apartment property in Jacksonville, Fla, for $658 million, or $235,000/unit The Houston real estate investor bought the property, at 11723...
Charlotte Business Journal Lincoln Property Co has paid $1308 million, or about $644,335/unit, for the 203-unit Hazel SouthPark apartments in Charlotte, NC The Dallas company bought the six-story property from ZOM Living of Orlando, Fla Hazel...
South Florida Business Journal A fund managed by the Boymelgreen family has lined up $355 million of construction financing for the development of the 42 Pine condominium project in Miami Beach, Fla The New York family is building the 50-unit...
South Florida Business Journal Plans have been filed for the Palm at Parker, a 202-unit apartment project in Miami’s Naranja neighborhood The property is being planned for a 32-acre site at 14281-14201 Henderson St that’s mostly vacant...
Nelson Partners Student Housing LLC, which three years ago had paid $11955 million for the 212-unit SkyLoft Austin student-housing property near the University of Texas-Austin campus, has agreed to pay investors in the property $50 million to settle...
Columbus Business First Brahama 99 LLC has paid $274 million, or $14051/sf, for Sawmill Plaza, a 195,000-square-foot shopping center in Columbus, Ohio The New Jersey company purchased the property from a group of California investors in a deal...
Commercial Real Estate Staff Report Next Wave Investors LLC has paid $305 million for two apartment properties with 110 units in Beaverton, Ore The San Clemente, Calif, investor paid $18 million, or $290,322/unit, for the Huntley, with 62 units at...
Brass Enterprises has paid $513 million, or $300,000/unit, for Madison Grove, a 171-unit apartment property in Phoenix The Toronto investor purchased the property from Rincon Partners of Phoenix in a deal brokered by Marcus & Millichap’s...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Rise48 Equity LLC has paid $92 million, or $319,444/unit, for the Nolan, a 288-unit apartment property in Mesa, Ariz The Phoenix investor, which was represented by Northmarq, purchased the property from an...