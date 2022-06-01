Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s Chicago Business An affiliate of 601W Cos has paid $24 million, or $214,285/unit, for Vantage Naperville, a 112-unit apartment property in Naperville, Ill The Chicago investment and management company purchased the complex from its...
Commercial Property Executive A venture of Patrinely Group and USAA Real Estate has completed 650 Main, a 332,000-square-foot office property in downtown Salt Lake City The 10-story property was built at 648 South Main St and has an LEED Gold...
Trion Properties has paid $8725 million, or $296,769/unit, for the 294-unit Art 88 Apartments in Miami The Los Angeles investment manager, which capitalizes its investments through a network of accredited investors, bought the property from Grand...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Laguna Point Properties has paid $126 million, or $126,506/unit, for the Harmon at 370, a 996-unit apartment property in Las Vegas The Mission Viejo, Calif, investor purchased the property from a group of...
Wheatley Properties has paid $393 million, or $1,137/sf, for 250 Cambridge, a 34,558-square-foot office property in Palo Alto, Calif The buyer was first identified in a report in The Registry The local investor purchased the property from Tarlton...
Commercial Observer Post Brothers has purchased a pair of office buildings totaling 659,459 square feet in Washington, DC, for $228 million, or about $34574/sf, with plans to convert it into apartments The Philadelphia multifamily developer bought...
The Real Deal KSL Capital Partners has purchased the 96-unit Marram hotel at 21 Oceanview Terrace in Montauk, NY, for $785 million, or $820,000/room, from Bridgeton Holdings Last year, Bridgeton, a New York developer, listed the property for sale...
Jacksonville Business Journal An affiliate of ApexOne Investment Partners has bought The Felix, a 280-unit apartment property in Jacksonville, Fla, for $658 million, or $235,000/unit The Houston real estate investor bought the property, at 11723...
Charlotte Business Journal Lincoln Property Co has paid $1308 million, or about $644,335/unit, for the 203-unit Hazel SouthPark apartments in Charlotte, NC The Dallas company bought the six-story property from ZOM Living of Orlando, Fla Hazel...