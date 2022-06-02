Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Report Manhattan office tenants leased 245 million square feet of space last month That’s 82 percent less than the 266 million sf leased in April, according to Colliers International Indeed, office leasing...
Multi-Housing News The Brodsky Organization has secured a $144 million loan from a life insurance company against its 312-unit Plank Road Apartments in the Prospect Heights section of Brooklyn, NY The loan has a 10-year term and requires only...
REBusiness Online An affiliate of Hudson Meridian Construction Group is planning a 398-unit apartment property at 201 Munson St in New Haven, Conn The New York company is teaming with Paredim Partners, also of New York, to build the project Paredim...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Last month, 266 million square feet of office space was leased in Manhattan, according to Colliers International While that was 116 percent less than the 301 million sf leased in March, it represented a...
The Real Deal KSL Capital Partners has purchased the 96-unit Marram hotel at 21 Oceanview Terrace in Montauk, NY, for $785 million, or $820,000/room, from Bridgeton Holdings Last year, Bridgeton, a New York developer, listed the property for sale...
Commercial Real Estate Staff Report The vacancy rate for office properties in St Louis increased to 18 percent in the first quarter, its highest level since 2013 when it reached 1793 percent, according to Colliers International The latest rate...
REBusiness Online Beachwold Residential LLC has bought The Norwalk Collection, a 662-unit multifamily portfolio in Norwalk, Conn, for $2935 million, or $443,353/unit The New York developer bought the portfolio from a venture of Invictus Real Estate...
Multi-Housing News Invesco Real Estate Income Trust Inc has acquired a majority interest in the Everly Roseland apartment property in Roseland, NJ, in a deal valuing the 360-unit property at $1605 million, or $445,833/unit Novel Property Ventures of...
Commercial Observer Innovo Property Group’s proposed purchase of the HSBC Tower in Manhattan for $855 million is on hold and could fall apart The New York company so far has failed to secure financing for the deal, which was expected to close...