Houston Business Journal Pagewood has plans to develop a 500,840-square-foot distribution center in Waller, Texas, about 43 miles northwest of Houston The Houston developer bought the industrial project’s 63-acre development site along US 290...
Dallas Business Journal A venture that includes Partners Group and funds managed by Trinity Fund Advisors has bought the 431-room Four Seasons Dallas Resort at Las Colinas in Irving, Texas The seller and purchase price were not disclosed The...
Dallas Business Journal LMC is breaking ground in August on a 355-unit apartment project in the Dallas suburb of Frisco, Texas The multifamily development arm of homebuilder Lennar Corp is building the five-story property near the intersection of...
Dallas Business Journal Majestic Realty Co has started construction on the 520-acre Majestic Silver Creek Business Park in Fort Worth, Texas The City of Industry, Calif, developer is building the 65 million-square-foot industrial project on the west...
Rentvcom A venture of Trammell Crow Co and Clarion Partners LLC has broken ground on Fairfield Industrial Center, a 205,200-square-foot industrial property in Fairfield, Calif It is being constructed at 2725 Low Court, about 45 miles north of San...
Multi-Housing News UIP Cos is developing the 285-unit Canvas Apartments in Hyattsville, Md, after raising $271 million of equity, including $191 million through the CrowdStreet crowdfunding platform Meanwhile, Safehold Inc bought the ground beneath...
Commercial Property Executive A venture of Patrinely Group and USAA Real Estate has completed 650 Main, a 332,000-square-foot office property in downtown Salt Lake City The 10-story property was built at 648 South Main St and has an LEED Gold...
REBusiness Online Cold-Link Logistics has broken ground a 185,000-square-foot cold-storage property at the Southbridge Business Park in Sioux City, Iowa The Miami developer is building the property at the corner of 225th Street and Alicia Avenue,...
Northmarq has arranged $342 million of construction financing for Jeffersonville Town Center South East, a 133,144-square-foot retail center that Koetter Group is building in Jeffersonville, Ind The five-year loan requires interest only payments for...