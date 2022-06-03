Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal CIM Group has provided $705 million of financing against 88 University Place, a 90,000-square-foot office building in Manhattan’s Greenwich Village area The loan allowed the property’s owner, a group that includes Arch Cos,...
Denver Business Journal David Graham & Stubbs LLP has agreed to pre-lease 80,000 square feet at Paradigm River North, a 200,000-sf office building that’s currently under construction in Denver The law firm will take its space for 13 years...
Mitchell Resnick, a six-year veteran of Walker & Dunlop, who most recently served as senior vice president and treasurer of the brokerage company, has been named president of its alternative investment manager, Walker & Dunlop Investment...
Multi-Housing News The Brodsky Organization has secured a $144 million loan from a life insurance company against its 312-unit Plank Road Apartments in the Prospect Heights section of Brooklyn, NY The loan has a 10-year term and requires only...
REBusiness Online An affiliate of Hudson Meridian Construction Group is planning a 398-unit apartment property at 201 Munson St in New Haven, Conn The New York company is teaming with Paredim Partners, also of New York, to build the project Paredim...
The Real Deal KSL Capital Partners has purchased the 96-unit Marram hotel at 21 Oceanview Terrace in Montauk, NY, for $785 million, or $820,000/room, from Bridgeton Holdings Last year, Bridgeton, a New York developer, listed the property for sale...
Leif Olsen has been named director in JLL Capital Markets’ affordable housing production team, where he reports to Angela Kelcher, senior managing director and head of the company’s national affordable housing platform Olsen, who focuses...
David Politano, a 27-year veteran of MetLife Investment Management, has been named head of real estate debt at the company Politano most recently led the company’s international platform, northeast region and real estate capital markets group...
REBusiness Online Beachwold Residential LLC has bought The Norwalk Collection, a 662-unit multifamily portfolio in Norwalk, Conn, for $2935 million, or $443,353/unit The New York developer bought the portfolio from a venture of Invictus Real Estate...