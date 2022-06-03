Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Business Journal A venture that includes Partners Group and funds managed by Trinity Fund Advisors has bought the 431-room Four Seasons Dallas Resort at Las Colinas in Irving, Texas The seller and purchase price were not disclosed The...
TruAmerica Multifamily has paid $454 million, or $276,829/unit, for the 164-unit Rise on Peoria apartment property at 5020 West Peoria Ave in the Phoenix suburb of Glendale, Ariz The Los Angeles investment manager purchased the 37-year-old property...
Nitya Capital has sold five Houston apartment properties with 1,558 units to an investor group led by Donald J Dougher for $165 million Dougher, of San Diego, funded the purchase with a $76 million mortgage provided by Societe...
Louisville Business First KB Exchange Trust has paid $272 million, or $22667/sf, for the 120,000-square-foot office property at 888 West Market St in downtown Louisville, Ky The Las Vegas company purchased the property on behalf of a Delaware...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Freddie Mac has provided $7923 million of financing to facilitate MG Properties’ purchase of Evolve South Bay, a 300-unit apartment property in Carson, Calif The San Diego investment manager purchased...
Sunroad Enterprises has paid $162 million, or $489,426/unit, for the 331-unit Elliston 23 apartment property in Nashville, Tenn The San Diego investor, which also owns a number of auto dealerships in Southern California and Mexico, bought the...
Commercial Property Executive Terreno Realty Corp has paid $272 million, or $46102/sf, for two industrial properties with a combined 59,000 square feet in Los Angeles and Inglewood, Calif The seller could not yet be identified The San Francisco REIT...
Crain’s Chicago Business An affiliate of 601W Cos has paid $24 million, or $214,285/unit, for Vantage Naperville, a 112-unit apartment property in Naperville, Ill The Chicago investment and management company purchased the complex from its...
Trion Properties has paid $8725 million, or $296,769/unit, for the 294-unit Art 88 Apartments in Miami The Los Angeles investment manager, which capitalizes its investments through a network of accredited investors, bought the property from Grand...