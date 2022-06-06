Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal Apple Inc has agreed to fully lease Mathilda Commons, a 382,500-square-foot office property in Sunnyvale, Calif The property, at 625 Mathilda Ave, opened last year and is owned by Jay Paul Co, which was represented in the lease by...
Denver Business Journal David Graham & Stubbs LLP has agreed to pre-lease 80,000 square feet at Paradigm River North, a 200,000-sf office building that’s currently under construction in Denver The law firm will take its space for 13 years...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Report Manhattan office tenants leased 245 million square feet of space last month That’s 82 percent less than the 266 million sf leased in April, according to Colliers International Indeed, office leasing...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Last month, 266 million square feet of office space was leased in Manhattan, according to Colliers International While that was 116 percent less than the 301 million sf leased in March, it represented a...
The relatively healthy performance of hotels across the country in the first quarter has prompted CBRE Hotels Research to accelerate by more than a year its expectations for the sector’s full recovery in average daily rate to this year and in...
Commercial Real Estate Staff Report The vacancy rate for office properties in St Louis increased to 18 percent in the first quarter, its highest level since 2013 when it reached 1793 percent, according to Colliers International The latest rate...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Commercial property prices continued to increase in April, by 051 percent when compared with March, implying an annualized rate of growth of 612 percent, according to MSCI Real Assets In contrast, prices...
Rentvcom Becton, Dickinson and Co has agreed to lease 240,000 square feet at Park Point, a 472,000-sf office and research and development property in Milpitas, Calif JLL brokered the lease on behalf of the medical technology company, while Newmark...
Kastle Systems, which tracks actual occupancy at office properties in major markets across the country, reported a slight decrease in occupancy for the week through May 18, to 433 percent The Falls Church, Va, company, which installs security...