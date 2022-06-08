Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s New York Business Extell Development has completed the long-term lease of a development site at 356 Fulton St in downtown Brooklyn, NY, in a deal valued at $859 million Feil Organization had planned to build a 43-story mixed-use...
Dallas Morning News Leon Capital Group is starting work later this year on Long Creek Industrial Park, with more than 636,000 square feet in Mesquite, Texas, about 14 miles east of Dallas The Dallas company, which has been building apartment and...
Dallas Business Journal HPI Multifamily recently bought a development site in Fort Worth, Texas, for a planned 829-unit residential property The Austin, Texas, affiliate of HPI Real Estate Services & Investments is building the property at the...
Prime Data Centers is planning to build a 261,000-square-foot data center at 4701 South Santa Fe Ave in Vernon, Calif, about four miles south of Los Angeles The San Francisco developer is expecting the three-story property to be completed in the...
Charlotte Business Journal Childress Klein Properties has proposed building the 319,500-square-foot Nevada Business Park in Charlotte, NC The local developer has filed plans to construct the three-building industrial property on a 318-acre...
Orlando Business Journal Knightvest Capital has bought the Novel Lucerne mixed-use development in Orlando, Fla According to the deed filed with Orange County, Fla, the property was sold for $1053 million However, according to the seller, Crescent...
REBusiness Online Kushner Cos has begun construction of a 307-unit apartment property that will be restricted to tenants 55 and older in the northern New Jersey borough of Fair Lawn, NJ The property, at 19-00 Pollitt Drive, will have one- and...
Dallas Business Journal A venture of N5B Capital and Granite Properties is building Granite Place II, a 143,500-square-foot office building in Southlake, Texas, about 30 miles northwest of Dallas The five-story property is being built at 601 State...
Sacramento Business Journal Agora Realty & Management has paid $33 million, or $28566/sf, for Antelope Marketplace, a 115,522-square-foot retail center in Antelope, Calif The Calabasas, Calif, investor purchased the property from Philips Edison...