REBusiness Online PGIM Real Estate has teamed with AXA IM Alts to provide a $350 million loan against a portfolio of 29 industrial properties encompassing 49 million square feet in Burlington and Gloucester counties in southern New Jersey The...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Commercial property sales volume declined in April by 16 percent from a year ago to $3942 billion, according to MSCI Real Assets That’s the lowest monthly sales volume since January 2021, when $3291...
Dwight Capital has provided a total of $5341 million of mortgage financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 223(f) program against the 136-unit Summerview Apartments and 100-unit Marc at 1600 in Modesto, Calif The two...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report TruAmerica Multifamily has acquired the 156-unit Dakota Apartments in Lacey, Wash The sales price could not yet be learned, but the property was appraised in 2020 at $335 million, according to servicer data...
Crain’s Chicago Business A venture led by Essex Realty Group has paid $42 million, or $300,000/unit, for L Logan Square, a 140-unit apartment property in Chicago The local brokerage firm purchased the property from Property Markets Group in a...
NewPoint Real Estate Capital has provided $866 million of Freddie Mac financing to help fund Harbor Group International’s $1195 million, or $220,074/unit, purchase of the 543-unit Alcove at Seahurst apartment property in the Seattle suburb of...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc has provided $558 million of financing for the purchase of Cabana Power, a 244-unit apartment property in Mesa, Ariz A group led by Utah investors Robert Ctvrtlik and Greg...
Seven Hills Realty Trust, a mortgage REIT sponsored by RMR Group, whose loan portfolio grew by nearly $100 million in the first quarter, is aiming to increase its overall portfolio by 30 percent in the coming months, to $1 billion of total...
Seven Hills Realty Trust, the former RMR Mortgage Trust, has provided $315 million of mortgage financing to facilitate the purchase of the 154-unit Summit Apartments in Farmington Hills, Mich, by a venture of Andover Real Estate Partners and M Group...