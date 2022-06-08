Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Commercial property sales volume declined in April by 16 percent from a year ago to $3942 billion, according to MSCI Real Assets That’s the lowest monthly sales volume since January 2021, when $3291...
Dallas Morning News Faropoint Group has bought six industrial properties with about 550,000 square feet in the Dallas area for $59 million, or about $10727/sf The company, with offices in New Jersey, Atlanta, Memphis and Dallas, bought the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report TruAmerica Multifamily has acquired the 156-unit Dakota Apartments in Lacey, Wash The sales price could not yet be learned, but the property was appraised in 2020 at $335 million, according to servicer data...
Crain’s Chicago Business A venture led by Essex Realty Group has paid $42 million, or $300,000/unit, for L Logan Square, a 140-unit apartment property in Chicago The local brokerage firm purchased the property from Property Markets Group in a...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Starwood Property Trust has provided $7339 million of financing for SB Real Estate Partners’ $91 million, or $235,142/unit, purchase of the 387-unit Azura Apartments in Phoenix The Irvine, Calif,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Northpath Investments has paid $285 million, or $108/sf, for 5000 Corporate Court, a 264,482-square-foot office building in Holtsville, NY The New York investor, the former PAG Investments, is led by...
Charlotte Business Journal USAA has paid $97 million, or about $62020/sf, for the Square South End, a 156,401-square-foot office building in Charlotte, NC The San Antonio company acquired the 10-story property, which sits on 18 acres at 200 West...
Jenel Real Estate has paid $4075 million, or $14978/sf, for Lincoln Place, a 272,060-square-foot shopping center in the St Louis suburb of Fairview, Ill The New York investor purchased the property from Acadia Realty Trust, a Rye, NY, REIT, that was...
Houston Business Journal Serac Capital Partners has acquired the 106,047-square-foot office building at 500 Gregson Drive in Cary, NC, for $1925 million, or about $18152/sf The Houston real estate investor bought the single-story property from...