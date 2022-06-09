Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Florence Mall in the Cincinnati suburb of Florence, Ky, has been acquired by Namdar Realty Group for what is said to have been $378 million The Great Neck, NY, company bought the property from WFRBS Commercial Mortgage Trust, 2012-C7, which had...
The US Department of Housing and Urban Development funded 346 loans totaling $604 billion in the quarter ended March 31, down substantially from the 404 loans totaling $892 billion it funded during the period through the end of December...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Commercial property sales volume declined in April by 16 percent from a year ago to $3942 billion, according to MSCI Real Assets That’s the lowest monthly sales volume since January 2021, when $3291...
The occupancy rate for apartment properties across the country was 976 percent in the first quarter, the highest occupancy rate ever recorded by John Burns Real Estate Consulting The quarter's occupancy is up from the 955 percent recorded during the...
As long as the yield on the 10-year Treasury note doesn't increase by more than 1 or 2 percent from where it is now, capitalization rates should increase only modestly, according to Kroll Bond Rating Agency The company reviewed thousands of loans...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Report Manhattan office tenants leased 245 million square feet of space last month That’s 82 percent less than the 266 million sf leased in April, according to Colliers International Indeed, office leasing...
The volume of CMBS loans that are more than 30-days late took a nosedive last month, declining by 967 percent to $1887 billion, according to Trepp Inc That's among the largest monthly declines in delinquency volume since the coronavirus pandemic...
The $714 million financing package that Citibank, Bank of Montreal and Starwood Property Trust provided against the Yorkshire and Lexington Towers apartment buildings in Manhattan's Upper East Side neighborhood carries a blended rate of 407 percent...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Last month, 266 million square feet of office space was leased in Manhattan, according to Colliers International While that was 116 percent less than the 301 million sf leased in March, it represented a...