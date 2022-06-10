Log In or Subscribe to read more
Charlotte Business Chronicle Portman Holdings has sold The Line, a 293,000-square-foot office building in Charlotte, NC, for $206 million, or about $70307/sf The Atlanta developer sold the 16-story property to CBRE Investment Management of New York...
Rentvcom An entity of Truist Securities has paid $935 million, or $58255/unit, for the 160,500-square-foot office property at 3201 South 323rd St in Federal Way, Wash The Atlanta company purchased the property from DaVita Inc of Denver, which will...
Tampa Bay Business Journal A venture that includes NorthEnd Equities has bought a portfolio of 14 Florida apartment properties with a total of 2,384 units for $240 million, or about $100,671/unit Amzak Capital Management sold the portfolio in a deal...
Charlotte Business Journal Cove at Matthews, a 288-unit apartment complex in suburban Charlotte, NC, has been sold for $6025 million, or about $209,201/unit An affiliate of Abacus Capital Group of New York bought the property from Taft Family...
Vertical Street Ventures has paid $211 million, or $185,087/unit, for Equinox on Phoenix, a 114-unit apartment property in Tucson, Ariz The Brea, Calif, investor purchased the property from Waahe Capital of Tucson in a deal brokered by Marcus &...
Dallas Morning News Gault Co has acquired a 200,000-square-foot industrial building at 13020 FM 1641 in Forney, Texas, about 23 miles east of downtown Dallas RidgePoint Commercial Real Estate brokered the deal The seller and purchase price were not...
Dallas Morning News Jackson-Shaw has broken ground on the four-building Chisholm 20 business park near Fort Worth, Texas The Dallas developer is building the project, with more than 917,000 square feet of industrial and office space, at the...
Dallas Business Journal An unidentified buyer has acquired two office buildings totaling 160,000 square feet at 12160 and 12170 Abrams Road in Dallas The seller and purchase price were not disclosed Colliers International brokered the deal The...
Houston Business Journal Capital Square has bought the 304-unit Flats at West Alabama apartment property in Houston for an undisclosed price The Glen Allen, Va, investor acquired the year-old property from Wood Partners of Atlanta, which was...