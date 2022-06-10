Log In or Subscribe to read more
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal United Properties is planning to develop three industrial buildings with a combined 790,000 square feet in Lakeville, Minn, about 26 miles south of Minneapolis The project, which is being built on a 65-acre...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of local developers Scott Robins and Bay Road Partners has proposed building a five-story apartment building with 203 units in Miami’s Wynwood Arts District The property is being planned for a nearly...
South Florida Business Journal MBA Development Group has filed plans to build a 251-unit apartment project in Miami The Boca Raton, Fla, developer is under contract to buy the project’s 368-acre development site, which sits between US 1 and...
Puget Sound Business Journal SRM Development is planning to build a 390-unit apartment project at 10423 Main St in Bellevue, Wash, about 10 miles east of Seattle The Spokane, Wash, company purchased the property’s development site this month...
Dallas Morning News Jackson-Shaw has broken ground on the four-building Chisholm 20 business park near Fort Worth, Texas The Dallas developer is building the project, with more than 917,000 square feet of industrial and office space, at the...
Parkview Financial has provided $70 million of financing for the development of a 10-story office building with lower-level retail space at 1 and 3 St Mark’s Place in Manhattan’s East Village neighborhood The loan will allow Real Estate...
Houston Business Journal Alliance Industrial Co has proposed developing a five-building industrial project with at least 1 million square feet in suburban Austin, Texas The Houston industrial developer, which is affiliated with Alliance Residential...
San Antonio Business Journal Work is starting this month on a two-building office project in San Antonio Cambridge Development Group of Vienna, Va, is building the 200,000-square-foot property at 7515 Inner Circle Drive Each building will total...
CityBiz Stonemont Financial Group is planning to build Westfield Commerce Park, a 450,000-square-foot industrial property in Seville, Ohio The Atlanta developer is building the property at 8989 Lake Road, about 42 miles south of Cleveland The...