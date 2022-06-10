Log In or Subscribe to read more
When the New York State legislature adjourned earlier this month, a significant tax incentive for developers of affordable housing in New York City left town with them The 421-a tax abatement program expires next week, and state legislators failed...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal United Properties is planning to develop three industrial buildings with a combined 790,000 square feet in Lakeville, Minn, about 26 miles south of Minneapolis The project, which is being built on a 65-acre...
South Florida Business Journal MBA Development Group has filed plans to build a 251-unit apartment project in Miami The Boca Raton, Fla, developer is under contract to buy the project’s 368-acre development site, which sits between US 1 and...
Charlotte Business Chronicle Portman Holdings has sold The Line, a 293,000-square-foot office building in Charlotte, NC, for $206 million, or about $70307/sf The Atlanta developer sold the 16-story property to CBRE Investment Management of New York...
Tampa Bay Business Journal A venture that includes NorthEnd Equities has bought a portfolio of 14 Florida apartment properties with a total of 2,384 units for $240 million, or about $100,671/unit Amzak Capital Management sold the portfolio in a deal...
Charlotte Business Journal Cove at Matthews, a 288-unit apartment complex in suburban Charlotte, NC, has been sold for $6025 million, or about $209,201/unit An affiliate of Abacus Capital Group of New York bought the property from Taft Family...
Puget Sound Business Journal SRM Development is planning to build a 390-unit apartment project at 10423 Main St in Bellevue, Wash, about 10 miles east of Seattle The Spokane, Wash, company purchased the property’s development site this month...
Dallas Morning News Jackson-Shaw has broken ground on the four-building Chisholm 20 business park near Fort Worth, Texas The Dallas developer is building the project, with more than 917,000 square feet of industrial and office space, at the...
Parkview Financial has provided $70 million of financing for the development of a 10-story office building with lower-level retail space at 1 and 3 St Mark’s Place in Manhattan’s East Village neighborhood The loan will allow Real Estate...