Patchcom Bridge Industrial is planning to develop Bridge Point Romeoville, a two-building industrial property with a combined 660,280 square feet in Romeoville, Ill The Chicago developer is building the property at the southeast corner of Southcreek...
By Manus Clancy, Trepp Inc Commercial property owners have had an amazingly strong tailwind, with interest rates declining sharply over 20 years, pushing them to near-record low levels during the coronavirus pandemic That gave owners the ability to...
REJournalscom Pelican BioThermal has agreed to lease 138,328 square feet at Gateway Industrial VI, a 278,146-sf property in Plainfield, Ind The packaging company and the owner of the property, HSA Commercial, were represented by CBRE Pelican...
REJournalscom SK Investments Group is planning to build the Shores at Crystal Lake, a 1,200-unit apartment property in Pontiac, Mich The Sunrise, Fla, developer is building the property on a 34-acre site that’s just south of Gillespie Avenue,...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal United Properties is planning to develop three industrial buildings with a combined 790,000 square feet in Lakeville, Minn, about 26 miles south of Minneapolis The project, which is being built on a 65-acre...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Continued troubles at the Providence Place Mall in Rhode Island’s capital city has prompted Kroll Bond Rating Agency to downgrade four of the five rake classes in DBUBS, 2011-LC3, that are tied to a...
Louisville Business First An affiliate of Starwood Capital Group has paid $527 million, or $193,750/unit, for the 272-unit Glenmary Village Apartments in Louisville, Ky The Miami investment manager purchased the property from MA Glenmary Village and...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Phillips Edison & Co has paid $69 million, or $34723/sf, for Centennial Lakes Plaza, a 198,717-square-foot retail center in Edina, Minn The Cincinnati REIT purchased the property from a limited liability...
The Florence Mall in the Cincinnati suburb of Florence, Ky, has been acquired by Namdar Realty Group for what is said to have been $378 million The Great Neck, NY, company bought the property from WFRBS Commercial Mortgage Trust, 2012-C7, which had...