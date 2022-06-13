Log In or Subscribe to read more
Orlando Business Journal Wendover Housing Partners has been approved to build a 195-unit apartment project in Apopka, Fla, about 18 miles northwest of Orlando, Fla The three-building project, dubbed Southwick Commons, is being built on a vacant...
Triangle Business Journal The Simpson Organization has paid $278 million, or about $17745/sf, for the Situs Office Park in Raleigh, NC The Atlanta real estate investment company bought the 156,666-square-foot office property from Alder Real Estate...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Wheelock Street Capital and Brand Atlantic Real Estate Partners has broken ground on a 100,000-square-foot office building in downtown West Palm Beach, Fla The 12-story building is being constructed at 300...
South Florida Business Journal A company led Yoel Weiss has bought the 136,468-square-foot office building at 699 NE 167th St in North Miami Beach, Fla, for $1975 million, or about $14472/sf The New York company acquired the 12-story property from a...
Commercial real estate sits at the confluence of three distinct markets: space, equity and debt It's hard to imagine a time when there was as much transition in all three at...
Northmarq has secured $33 million of financing against the Gardens at Town Square, a 168-unit seniors-housing property in downtown Bellevue, Wash The 10-year loan requires only interest payments for one year and amortizes on a 30-year schedule It...
During the 12 months through last October, rental rates at class-B apartment properties increased by 181 percent, according to RealPage data compiled by Freddie Mac In contrast, rents at class-A properties increased by 168 percent and those at...
Dallas Morning News Northridge Capital has acquired the more than 400,000-square-foot office building at 1925 West John Carpenter Freeway in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas The Washington, DC, company purchased the five-story property from an...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of local developers Scott Robins and Bay Road Partners has proposed building a five-story apartment building with 203 units in Miami’s Wynwood Arts District The property is being planned for a nearly...