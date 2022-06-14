Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The Commercial Real Estate Finance Council’s annual conference in New York, held this week at Manhattan’s Marriott Marquis hotel, has drawn roughly 1,400 attendees That would be a record for the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Argentic Real Estate Finance has provided a mortgage against the Crossgates Commons shopping center in Albany, NY, allowing the property’s owner, Pyramid Cos, to refinance $298 million of CMBS...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Pyramid Management Group has negotiated a three-year term extension of the $2365 million mortgage against its Walden Galleria shopping mall near Buffalo, NY The loan, securitized through JPMorgan Chase...
ACORE Capital LP has provided $35 million of financing against the 172-room Moxy Oakland Downtown hotel in the Uptown arts and entertainment district of Oakland, Calif The short-term loan was arranged by Sonnenblick-Eichner Co It allowed the...
The actual occupancy rate at office buildings in the country’s largest markets reached 44 percent last week, marking the highest occupancy reached since the coronavirus pandemic struck in March 2020 The latest week’s number marked a...
During the first quarter, $776 billion of CMBS deals backed by loans against single-family rental properties were issued That puts issuance on track to top $31 billion this...
Houston Business Journal A venture of Cambridge Development Group and Greystar Property Management has lined up $205 million of construction financing for the development of the 182-unit Citadel Urban apartment property in San Antonio The property...
Dallas Morning News Sares Regis Group has bought Legends at Legacy, a 320-unit residential property in the Dallas suburb of Frisco, Texas The Newport Beach, Calif, company purchased the complex, with a mix of apartment and townhome units, from an...
Crain’s Chicago Business LNR Partners is offering for sale the leasehold interest in 300 West Adams St, a 254,000-square-foot office building in downtown Chicago JLL has the listing The 12-story property serves as collateral for a $211 million...