Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s Chicago Business LNR Partners is offering for sale the leasehold interest in 300 West Adams St, a 254,000-square-foot office building in downtown Chicago JLL has the listing The 12-story property serves as collateral for a $211 million...
By Manus Clancy, Trepp Inc Commercial property owners have had an amazingly strong tailwind, with interest rates declining sharply over 20 years, pushing them to near-record low levels during the coronavirus pandemic That gave owners the ability to...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Continued troubles at the Providence Place Mall in Rhode Island’s capital city has prompted Kroll Bond Rating Agency to downgrade four of the five rake classes in DBUBS, 2011-LC3, that are tied to a...
The Florence Mall in the Cincinnati suburb of Florence, Ky, has been acquired by Namdar Realty Group for what is said to have been $378 million The Great Neck, NY, company bought the property from WFRBS Commercial Mortgage Trust, 2012-C7, which had...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The volume of CMBS loans in special servicing declined in May by 157 percent, to $3077 billion, according to Trepp Inc That’s the lowest volume since before May 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic...
As long as the yield on the 10-year Treasury note doesn't increase by more than 1 or 2 percent from where it is now, capitalization rates should increase only modestly, according to Kroll Bond Rating Agency The company reviewed thousands of loans...
The volume of CMBS loans that are more than 30-days late took a nosedive last month, declining by 967 percent to $1887 billion, according to Trepp Inc That's among the largest monthly declines in delinquency volume since the coronavirus pandemic...
The $714 million financing package that Citibank, Bank of Montreal and Starwood Property Trust provided against the Yorkshire and Lexington Towers apartment buildings in Manhattan's Upper East Side neighborhood carries a blended rate of 407 percent...
The $328 million Freddie Mac loan against Berkley Commons, a 544-unit apartment property in Indianapolis, has been transferred to special servicing as it allegedly has accumulated unpaid utility bills The loan, which remains current, was moved to...