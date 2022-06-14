Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News Sares Regis Group has bought Legends at Legacy, a 320-unit residential property in the Dallas suburb of Frisco, Texas The Newport Beach, Calif, company purchased the complex, with a mix of apartment and townhome units, from an...
Dallas Morning News Resia LLC, the former AHS Residential, is developing a 336-unit residential property in Dallas The Miami developer is building the property near Loop 12 and south of Jefferson Boulevard, near the Dallas National Golf Club...
Orlando Business Journal Wendover Housing Partners has been approved to build a 195-unit apartment project in Apopka, Fla, about 18 miles northwest of Orlando, Fla The three-building project, dubbed Southwick Commons, is being built on a vacant...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Wheelock Street Capital and Brand Atlantic Real Estate Partners has broken ground on a 100,000-square-foot office building in downtown West Palm Beach, Fla The 12-story building is being constructed at 300...
South Florida Business Journal Legacy Residential Group has lined up $50 million of construction financing to build the Thirty-Six Apartments in Miami SouthState Bank was the lender Legacy, a Miami developer, is building the 266-unit project on a...
Patchcom Bridge Industrial is planning to develop Bridge Point Romeoville, a two-building industrial property with a combined 660,280 square feet in Romeoville, Ill The Chicago developer is building the property at the southeast corner of Southcreek...
Commercial real estate sits at the confluence of three distinct markets: space, equity and debt It's hard to imagine a time when there was as much transition in all three at...
Multi-Housing News RXR Realty of New York has secured $105 million of financing against 360 Huguenot, a 280-unit apartment property in downtown New Rochelle, NY Rialto Capital Management provided the loan, which was arranged by JLL Capital Markets...
REJournalscom SK Investments Group is planning to build the Shores at Crystal Lake, a 1,200-unit apartment property in Pontiac, Mich The Sunrise, Fla, developer is building the property on a 34-acre site that’s just south of Gillespie Avenue,...