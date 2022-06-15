Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal The Pompano Beach, Fla, Development Review Committee is considering plans for a 128-unit apartment project in that South Florida city US Gateway Investments of Pompano Beach is the project’s developer Plans for...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of the Frankforter Group has sold the 420-unit Pacific Point Apartments in Lauderdale Lakes, Fla, for $150 million, or about $357,143/unit The Montreal company sold the property to an affiliate of JBS...
South Florida Business Journal JDS Development Group has lined up $86 million of construction financing for the 1 Southside Park mixed-use project in Miami Maxim Capital Group provided the financing The 64-story property is being built at 191 SW...
VanTrust Real Estate has broken ground on two industrial properties with a combined 253 million square feet in Avon, Ind, and Mount Comfort, Ind Avon Landings Commerce Park will have three buildings with 731,240 sf at 2516 Ronald Reagan Parkway in...
Houston Business Journal A venture of Cambridge Development Group and Greystar Property Management has lined up $205 million of construction financing for the development of the 182-unit Citadel Urban apartment property in San Antonio The property...
Dallas Morning News Resia LLC, the former AHS Residential, is developing a 336-unit residential property in Dallas The Miami developer is building the property near Loop 12 and south of Jefferson Boulevard, near the Dallas National Golf Club...
Orlando Business Journal Wendover Housing Partners has been approved to build a 195-unit apartment project in Apopka, Fla, about 18 miles northwest of Orlando, Fla The three-building project, dubbed Southwick Commons, is being built on a vacant...
Triangle Business Journal The Simpson Organization has paid $278 million, or about $17745/sf, for the Situs Office Park in Raleigh, NC The Atlanta real estate investment company bought the 156,666-square-foot office property from Alder Real Estate...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Wheelock Street Capital and Brand Atlantic Real Estate Partners has broken ground on a 100,000-square-foot office building in downtown West Palm Beach, Fla The 12-story building is being constructed at 300...