Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Aritzia, an upscale clothing retailer, has agreed to fully lease the 45,904-square-foot retail building at 555 North Michigan Ave, along Chicago’s famed Magnificent Mile shopping district The lease...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The Bellis Fair Mall near the Canadian border in Bellingham, Wash, has been appraised at a value of $491 million, down from $145 million in 2011, when a CMBS loan was written against it The loan,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The Commercial Real Estate Finance Council’s annual conference in New York, held this week at Manhattan’s Marriott Marquis hotel, has drawn roughly 1,400 attendees That would be a record for the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Argentic Real Estate Finance has provided a mortgage against the Crossgates Commons shopping center in Albany, NY, allowing the property’s owner, Pyramid Cos, to refinance $298 million of CMBS...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Pyramid Management Group has negotiated a three-year term extension of the $2365 million mortgage against its Walden Galleria shopping mall near Buffalo, NY The loan, securitized through JPMorgan Chase...
Banks increased their commercial mortgage originations by nearly 17 percent last year compared to 2020 Meanwhile, delinquencies fell after increasing somewhat in...
The actual occupancy rate at office buildings in the country’s largest markets reached 44 percent last week, marking the highest occupancy reached since the coronavirus pandemic struck in March 2020 The latest week’s number marked a...
During the first quarter, $776 billion of CMBS deals backed by loans against single-family rental properties were issued That puts issuance on track to top $31 billion this...
Crain’s Chicago Business LNR Partners is offering for sale the leasehold interest in 300 West Adams St, a 254,000-square-foot office building in downtown Chicago JLL has the listing The 12-story property serves as collateral for a $211 million...