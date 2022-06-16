Log In or Subscribe to read more
Multi-Housing News Tides Equities has paid $50 million, or $231,481/unit, for Spanish Oaks, a 216-unit apartment property in Las Vegas The Los Angeles investor purchased the property from Next Wave Investors, which had bought it last year for $281...
City Chevrolet has paid $30 million, or $833,333/unit, for Nimitz Crossing, a 36-unit apartment property in San Diego The local car dealership purchased the property from its developer, Next Space Development, also of San Diego, which was...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Continued market volatility has prompted Barclays Capital’s CMBS research team to scale back earlier projections of domestic, private-label CMBS issuance for this year It now expects issuance to total...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Broward Mall in Plantation, Fla, was appraised in March at a value of $54 million, down two-thirds from the $1668 million appraised value pegged to it in 2013 when a $95 million CMBS loan was written...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Starwood Property Trust has provided $617 million of financing for Rise48 Equity LLC’s purchase of Waterfront, a 288-unit apartment property in Phoenix The local investor paid $753 million, or...
Commercial Observer Langdon Park Capital has bought the 304-unit Rosecroft Mews Apartments in Fort Washington, Md, some 20 miles south of Washington, DC, for $632 million, or $207,894/unit The Los Angeles investor has renamed the property, at 2428...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Trimont Real Estate Advisors, special servicer for the $180 million mortgage against the Hilton Minneapolis hotel, has once again started talks with the property’s owner, Walton Street Capital, over...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Pacific Western Bank has provided $312 million of financing to facilitate ColRich’s purchase of CityZen Commons, a 177-unit apartment property in Kent, Wash The San Diego developer bought the property...
Revenue per available room for hotels across the country hit a record $10976 during the week through June 11, according to STR That level is up 107 percent from the same week in 2019, but does not take into account the effects of inflation It was...