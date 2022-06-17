Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial mortgages held by life insurers generated a 471 percent negative total return in the first quarter, according to Trepp's LifeComps...
CBRE is projecting the New York City hotel sector to reach pre-pandemic levels of performance by 2024 That would represent a sharp rebound as the city had imposed onerous restrictions during the pandemic that severely hampered the hotel sector But...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The CMBS trusts that collectively hold $285 million of financing against the 248,457-square-foot retail portion of 229 West 43rd St, the former New York Times building in Manhattan’s Times Square...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Continued market volatility has prompted Barclays Capital’s CMBS research team to scale back earlier projections of domestic, private-label CMBS issuance for this year It now expects issuance to total...
Real estate capital flows should remain positive this year with both equity investors and lenders contributing capital There may be some near-term volatility, but higher interest rates will attract capital later in the year and...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Broward Mall in Plantation, Fla, was appraised in March at a value of $54 million, down two-thirds from the $1668 million appraised value pegged to it in 2013 when a $95 million CMBS loan was written...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Trimont Real Estate Advisors, special servicer for the $180 million mortgage against the Hilton Minneapolis hotel, has once again started talks with the property’s owner, Walton Street Capital, over...
Revenue per available room for hotels across the country hit a record $10976 during the week through June 11, according to STR That level is up 107 percent from the same week in 2019, but does not take into account the effects of inflation It was...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The amount of office space that is available for sublease in Chicago’s central business district increased by 51 percent from the first quarter, to 62 million square feet, marking a historic high for...