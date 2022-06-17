Log In or Subscribe to read more
CBRE is projecting the New York City hotel sector to reach pre-pandemic levels of performance by 2024 That would represent a sharp rebound as the city had imposed onerous restrictions during the pandemic that severely hampered the hotel sector But...
Multi-Housing News Cushman & Wakefield has secured $193 million of financing for the development of the Confidential, a 212-unit apartment property in Seattle MetLife Investment Management provided $652 million of joint venture equity, while...
The health of CMBS loans backed by single-tenant properties are a point of interest for many investors, as properties that rely on a lone tenant for all revenue generated are subject to risks that multi-tenant properties are...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The CMBS trusts that collectively hold $285 million of financing against the 248,457-square-foot retail portion of 229 West 43rd St, the former New York Times building in Manhattan’s Times Square...
Wilshire Unlimited LLC has paid $54 million, or $214,285/unit, for Terra Heights, a 252-unit apartment property in Tacoma, Wash The Hacienda Heights, Calif, investor purchased the property from Security Properties of Seattle, which was represented...
Delancey Street Associates has secured $4661 million of financing to refinance the three components of the Essex Crossing mixed-use complex on Manhattan’s Lower East Side The financing, which was used to take out construction debt, is...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Continued market volatility has prompted Barclays Capital’s CMBS research team to scale back earlier projections of domestic, private-label CMBS issuance for this year It now expects issuance to total...
Real estate capital flows should remain positive this year with both equity investors and lenders contributing capital There may be some near-term volatility, but higher interest rates will attract capital later in the year and...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Broward Mall in Plantation, Fla, was appraised in March at a value of $54 million, down two-thirds from the $1668 million appraised value pegged to it in 2013 when a $95 million CMBS loan was written...