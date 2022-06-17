Log In or Subscribe to read more
Multi-Housing News Cushman & Wakefield has secured $193 million of financing for the development of the Confidential, a 212-unit apartment property in Seattle MetLife Investment Management provided $652 million of joint venture equity, while...
Crain’s Chicago Business Macy’s has agreed to lease a 120,000-square-foot retail property at 9700 South Western Ave in Evergreen Park, Ill, about 15 miles south of downtown Chicago CBRE brokered the lease The building, which has been...
Charlotte Business Journal Atlas Copco has agreed to fully lease a 294,092-square-foot industrial building at the Rock Hill Commerce Center in suburban Charlotte, NC The Sweden-based manufacturing company is taking its space from Strategic Capital...
AZ Big Media Mohr Capital is planning to build Summit Business Park, a two-building industrial property with a combined 704,472 square feet in Surprise, Ariz The Dallas developer is building the property on a 4626-acre site at the intersection of...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The amount of office space that is available for sublease in Chicago’s central business district increased by 51 percent from the first quarter, to 62 million square feet, marking a historic high for...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Aritzia, an upscale clothing retailer, has agreed to fully lease the 45,904-square-foot retail building at 555 North Michigan Ave, along Chicago’s famed Magnificent Mile shopping district The lease...
Crain’s Chicago Business IMC has renewed and expanded its lease at Willis Tower, a 39 million-square-foot office property in Chicago The Dutch trading firm will now occupy 160,000 sf, up from 110,000 sf, for an additional 10 years JLL...
Silicon Valley Business Journal An affiliate of Ellis Partners has paid $626 million, or $1,453/sf, for the 43,082-square-foot office property at 200 Middlefield Road in Menlo Park, Calif The San Francisco investor and developer purchased the...
The actual occupancy rate at office buildings in the country’s largest markets reached 44 percent last week, marking the highest occupancy reached since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, according to Kastle Systems The latest week’s...