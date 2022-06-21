Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Property Executive Eikon Therapeutics has agreed to pre-lease 285,000 square feet at Alexandria Center for Life Science, a 637,000-sf office and life-science property that is under construction in Millbrae, Calif The biotech company was...
Daily Herald Compasspoint Development has proposed building a 125-unit apartment property at the intersection of Hough and Liberty streets in Barrington, Ill, about 38 miles northwest of Chicago The local developer’s plans for the four-story...
Commercial Property Executive Halozyme Therapeutics has agreed to lease 72,500 square feet of office space at Del Mar Corporate Centre, a three-building office property with a combined 377,549 sf in San Diego The pharmaceutical company will take its...
Crain’s Chicago Business Macy’s has agreed to lease a 120,000-square-foot retail property at 9700 South Western Ave in Evergreen Park, Ill, about 15 miles south of downtown Chicago CBRE brokered the lease The building, which has been...
Charlotte Business Journal Atlas Copco has agreed to fully lease a 294,092-square-foot industrial building at the Rock Hill Commerce Center in suburban Charlotte, NC The Sweden-based manufacturing company is taking its space from Strategic Capital...
Cincinnati Business Courier Arlington Properties Inc has broken ground on Velo Riverside, a 265-unit apartment property in Dayton, Ky The Birmingham, Ala, developer is building the property on an 115-acre site that is just south of the Manhattan...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The amount of office space that is available for sublease in Chicago’s central business district increased by 51 percent from the first quarter, to 62 million square feet, marking a historic high for...
REJournalscom An affiliate of Beal Properties has paid $28 million, or $350,000/unit, for the 80-unit apartment property at 944-54 West Grace St in Chicago The local management company purchased the property from Mo2 Properties in a deal brokered by...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Aritzia, an upscale clothing retailer, has agreed to fully lease the 45,904-square-foot retail building at 555 North Michigan Ave, along Chicago’s famed Magnificent Mile shopping district The lease...