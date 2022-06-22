Log In or Subscribe to read more
Clear Capital LLC has paid $82 million, or $353,448/unit, for Foothill Ridge, a 232-unit apartment property in Upland, Calif The Irvine, Calif, investor purchased the property from Virtu Investments of Larkspur, Calif, which had acquired it in 2018...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Webster Bank has provided a $45 million loan to facilitate the $130 million, or $15070/sf, purchase of 10 West Commerce Park, a 862,622-square foot industrial property in Buckeye, Ariz A venture of...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Summit on Thomas LLC has paid $21 million, or $210,000/unit, for the 100-unit Rise on Thomas apartment property in Phoenix The investor group, managed by Jay Trygstad and Teresa Hei of Millbrae, Calif,...
REBusiness Online Kushner Cos has broken ground for One Journal Square, a mixed-use property in Jersey City, NJ, that will have 1,723 apartment units and 40,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space next to a PATH commuter transit station...
Commercial Observer Rosewood Realty Group is marketing for sale a mixed-use project that’s currently under construction at 159 Broadway in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn, NY Bidding on the property, which was thrown into bankruptcy in...
Gaia Real Estate has paid $3475 million for three apartment buildings with 56 units in Manhattan’s Lower East Side neighborhood The New York investment manager, which has $32 billion of assets under management, bought the properties from SMA...
ZMR Capital is aiming to acquire up to $2 billion of apartment properties over the next 12 months, up from the $13 billion of deals it completed over the past year It's doing that by broadening its geographic focus from its traditional markets, in...
Dallas Morning News SPI Advisory LLC has sold the 274-unit Mark at Midtown Park apartment property in Dallas The local private equity firm sold the property to CVG Properties, a Scottsdale, Ariz, investment company The sales price was not disclosed...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Brookwood Capital Advisors has paid $275 million for the Maplewood Mall in St Paul, Minn The Nashville, Tenn, company, a specialist in redeveloping retail properties, bought the shopping center from...