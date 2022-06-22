Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Webster Bank has provided a $45 million loan to facilitate the $130 million, or $15070/sf, purchase of 10 West Commerce Park, a 862,622-square foot industrial property in Buckeye, Ariz A venture of...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Summit on Thomas LLC has paid $21 million, or $210,000/unit, for the 100-unit Rise on Thomas apartment property in Phoenix The investor group, managed by Jay Trygstad and Teresa Hei of Millbrae, Calif,...
REBusiness Online Kushner Cos has broken ground for One Journal Square, a mixed-use property in Jersey City, NJ, that will have 1,723 apartment units and 40,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space next to a PATH commuter transit station...
Gaia Real Estate has paid $3475 million for three apartment buildings with 56 units in Manhattan’s Lower East Side neighborhood The New York investment manager, which has $32 billion of assets under management, bought the properties from SMA...
Dallas Business Journal A groundbreaking is scheduled for September on Blazing Trails, a three-building industrial project in Fort Worth, Texas USAA Real Estate is developing the property, with more than 580,000 square feet, at Mark IV Parkway and...
Bisnow Molto Properties is breaking ground soon on two industrial properties totaling 26 million square feet in Minooka, Ill, and Romeoville, Ill Minooka Ridge Business Park is being constructed at 1001 Midpoint Road in Minooka, about 50 miles...
JLL Capital Markets has arranged $210 million of construction financing for the development of Ontario Ranch Business Park, a 168 million-square-foot industrial property in Ontario, Calif The three-year loan was provided by a national bank and will...
PGIM Real Estate has provided $871 million of financing against the Valley and Bloom apartment property in the New York City suburb of Montclair, NJ The seven-year loan, which pays a floating coupon, was arranged by JLL Capital Markets The...
Daily Herald Premier Design + Build Group has broken ground on a 438,750-square-foot industrial property in Elgin, Ill The Buffalo Grove, Ill, company is building the property at 2601 Mason Road, about 42 miles west of Chicago The property is being...