Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Webster Bank has provided a $45 million loan to facilitate the $130 million, or $15070/sf, purchase of 10 West Commerce Park, a 862,622-square foot industrial property in Buckeye, Ariz A venture of...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Summit on Thomas LLC has paid $21 million, or $210,000/unit, for the 100-unit Rise on Thomas apartment property in Phoenix The investor group, managed by Jay Trygstad and Teresa Hei of Millbrae, Calif,...
Gaia Real Estate has paid $3475 million for three apartment buildings with 56 units in Manhattan’s Lower East Side neighborhood The New York investment manager, which has $32 billion of assets under management, bought the properties from SMA...
Dallas Morning News SPI Advisory LLC has sold the 274-unit Mark at Midtown Park apartment property in Dallas The local private equity firm sold the property to CVG Properties, a Scottsdale, Ariz, investment company The sales price was not disclosed...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Brookwood Capital Advisors has paid $275 million for the Maplewood Mall in St Paul, Minn The Nashville, Tenn, company, a specialist in redeveloping retail properties, bought the shopping center from...
Nightingale Properties has struck a deal to buy the Atlanta Financial Center in the Buckhead area of Atlanta for $182 million, or just less than $200/sf It's turned to the CrowdStreet crowdfunding platform for a big chunk of equity for the purchase,...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Ocean Properties Ltd has bought the Coconut Cove All-Suites Hotel in Clearwater Beach, Fla, for $118 million, or about $280,952/room The Delray Beach, Fla, investor acquired the 42-room property, at 678 South Gulfview,...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Harrison Street has paid $455 million, or about $44672/sf, for a 101,851-square-foot medical-office building in Plantation, Fla The Chicago commercial real estate company bought the property in a...
South Florida Business Journal Affiliate of Arena Capital has sold the 130,558-square-foot Arena Shoppes retail property in North Lauderdale, Fla, for $31 million, or about $23744/sf The Coral Gables, Fla, company sold the property to a company...