Pyramid Cos has negotiated a five-year extension of the $430 million CMBS financing against its Destiny USA shopping center in Syracuse, NY The financing, securitized through JPMorgan Chase Commercial Mortgage Securities Trust, 2014-DSTY, was facing...
Illinois News Seefried Properties has broken ground for O’Hare Logistics, an 80,053-square-foot industrial property in Mount Prospect, Ill The Atlanta developer is building the property at 2240 South Busse Road, about 22 miles west of Chicago It...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Hines has acquired South Temple Tower, a 217,000-square-foot office property in Salt Lake City While the purchase price could not yet be learned, Salt Lake County had estimated its value at $539 million The...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Webster Bank has provided a $45 million loan to facilitate the $130 million, or $15070/sf, purchase of 10 West Commerce Park, a 862,622-square foot industrial property in Buckeye, Ariz A venture of...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Summit on Thomas LLC has paid $21 million, or $210,000/unit, for the 100-unit Rise on Thomas apartment property in Phoenix The investor group, managed by Jay Trygstad and Teresa Hei of Millbrae, Calif,...
REBusiness Online Kushner Cos has broken ground for One Journal Square, a mixed-use property in Jersey City, NJ, that will have 1,723 apartment units and 40,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space next to a PATH commuter transit station...
Commercial Observer Rosewood Realty Group is marketing for sale a mixed-use project that’s currently under construction at 159 Broadway in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn, NY Bidding on the property, which was thrown into bankruptcy in...
Gaia Real Estate has paid $3475 million for three apartment buildings with 56 units in Manhattan’s Lower East Side neighborhood The New York investment manager, which has $32 billion of assets under management, bought the properties from SMA...
Dallas Business Journal A groundbreaking is scheduled for September on Blazing Trails, a three-building industrial project in Fort Worth, Texas USAA Real Estate is developing the property, with more than 580,000 square feet, at Mark IV Parkway and...